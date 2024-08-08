My Pixel Watch 2 has surprisingly survived a lot of abuse; what about yours?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

With news of the imminent Pixel Watch 3 fusing left, right, and center, I’ve been looking at my Pixel Watch 2 a bit more attentively and thinking of everything I appreciate about it and all the small or big changes I’d like to see in its follow-up. But one aspect slipped my mind until I bumped my Watch 2 against the door just 20 minutes ago, and I thought, “Damn, this must’ve scratched it!” Then I looked at the display and, well, nothing.

It occurred to me that this has been a frequent theme over the last 22 months with both Pixel watches. I’m a clumsy person by nature. I hit my hands against doorways, furniture, and random items about once a week. Most of them are simple bumps, but some are really thudding collisions. I’ve also scraped my hand — and thus my smartwatch — against pocket and backpack zippers more often than I’d like to admit. I hate to admit it, but I may have also dropped the watch a couple of times before wearing it, while taking it off, or while charging it.

I've bumped, dropped, and scraped the Pixel Watch and Watch 2 more than I'd like to admit, but they've survived brilliantly.

And every single time this has happened, right before I checked the watch, there was that sinking dread that I’d just smashed that big bumpy dome. I’ve seen enough photos of shattered Pixel watches to get a cold spine shiver at that mental image, especially knowing that Google can’t repair the Pixel Watch; it can only replace it. Contributing to more e-waste is not something I strive for.

Except that — knock on wood — this hasn’t happened to me yet. Every time, after every bump, thud, and scratch, I’ve found my original Pixel Watch and my Pixel Watch 2’s rounded domes in pristine condition. 12 months with the original, 10 months with the Watch 2, and all I can see is one teensy superficial scratch on both watches that I can’t even show in any photo. I’m fine with that.

My Android Authority colleague, C. Scott Brown, who also wears his Pixel Watch 2 every day, hasn’t had any display scratches, but the matte black on his watch has been scraped in one spot. Mine has a silver body and has survived all scuffs in an immaculate state.

But what about you? Has your Pixel Watch or Watch 2 survived some decent abuse? Or are you less clumsy than us? Or did you experience a big scratch or break in the watch? Let me know in the poll below and leave a comment!

What's the scratch and crack situation on your Pixel Watch or Watch 2? 42 votes My watch is pristine, but I rarely if ever bumped it. 21 % My watch is like new; it has survived some incidents. 48 % My watch has some visible scuffs and scratches. 26 % One incident and the watch cracked! 5 %

