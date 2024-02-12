You can finally get your Pixel Watch 2 repaired without talking to a human

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Pixel Watch 2 repairs no longer require you to talk with a customer service representative.

You can now use a simple online form and ship your broken device.

Unfortunately, owners of the original Pixel Watch still need to talk to that support rep.

When Google announced the Pixel Watch — the first Pixel-branded smartwatch from the company — consumers were dismayed to learn about its convoluted repair process. We were even more disappointed when the Pixel Watch 2 landed, and Google didn’t update the repair procedure.

Finally, Google is making the change we’ve wanted it to make since Day 1. Starting today, you no longer need to directly communicate with a Google Customer Care representative to initiate Google Pixel Watch 2 repairs. Google announced this news on a new support page related to the updated repair procedure.

Now, you can choose a mail-in option for your out-of-warranty repairs. Simply head to the Google Store, scroll all the way down to click on “Repairs,” and then fill out the requested information. When you get to the part about repair methods, be sure to select the mail-in option. Confirm your payment information and then process the transaction. All you need to do after that is mail in your borked watch and wait for the replacement to arrive. The replacement will not include the box, bands, or charger, so be sure to hold onto those.

This works for both the Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the Pixel Watch 2. Unfortunately, Google did not make this change for any versions of the original Pixel Watch. If you own that model, you’ll need to chat with Customer Care to initiate a replacement, which is a huge bummer.

This new procedure is open to folks living in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments