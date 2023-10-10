Is the Pixel Watch 2 a hit? Google is already running low on stock

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Google Pixel Watch 2

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 2 is available for pre-order with the official launch on October 12.

Multiple models of the Pixel Watch 2 are running low or are out of stock.

Estimated shipment dates are starting to be pushed back.

When Google announced the Pixel Watch 2, it appeared to be a decent refinement from the first generation. But maybe that’s all it needed because the smartwatch is in such heavy demand that Google is starting to run out of stock.

The Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t officially launch until October 12, two days from now. However, you can go onto the Google Store page and pre-order one for yourself in Bay, Obsidian, Hazel, or Porcelain colors. If you do pre-order the smartwatch, you may find that you’ll have to wait a while before it arrives on your doorstep.

When submitting a pre-order, the store will give you an estimated shipment time. As spotted by 9to5Google, the estimated shipment dates are starting to move into November. Initially, the date range was October 10–12 for most orders within the US. Now many of the color and connectivity combinations are giving dates that extend out until mid-November.

With estimated shipment dates being pushed back, it suggests that Google is beginning to run low on stock of certain models. At the moment, both of the Bay blue models, the matte black aluminum case with Obsidian band Wi-Fi model, and the Champagne Gold aluminum case with Hazel band LTE model all have an estimated November shipment date.

Something that could be tipping the scales in Google’s favor, however, is the Pixel 8’s pre-order deal. If you pre-order a Pixel 8 Pro, you can choose between a free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro.

Whether Google’s second iteration of its smartwatch is truly a success, we’ll have to see when we get more time with it. Be sure to keep an eye out for our review of the Pixel Watch 2.

