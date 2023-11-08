Pixel Watch 2 gets disappointing first ever update

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out an update for the Pixel Watch 2 LTE version.

Google says the software carries the November security patch, but users are still seeing the October patch after the update.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 running Wear OS 4 is now getting its first software update with version number TWD9.231005.005.B3. If you are hoping to see some new watch faces or other features, you’ll be disappointed.

The update only carries a few bug fixes and the November 2023 security patch for the smartwatch. Google hasn’t detailed the issues it’s fixing, but it doesn’t look like the update resolves an ongoing charging issue some Pixel Watch 2 users are facing.

Oddly enough, Google is limiting the new Pixel Watch 2 update to the LTE version of the watch. There’s no word on when the Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch 2 and the original Pixel Watch will receive the software.

It’s also strange that some Pixel Watch 2 LTE owners who have installed the new update are reporting that their watches are still stuck on the October patch. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case for everyone getting the new update despite Google’s claim of rolling out the November patch.

If you have a Pixel Watch 2, you can head to Settings > System > System updates and tap the “Your watch is up to date” screen multiple times to initiate the latest update.

Comments