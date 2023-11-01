Pixel Watch 2 apparently has a charging problem and Google knows about it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Many users are reporting charging issues on the Pixel Watch 2.

Some say their watches don’t charge at all with the bundled charging dock.

Others report their Pixel Watch 2 units charge intermittently.

Google is apparently aware of the ongoing issue.

Pixel Watch 2 users are reporting a charging issue with the wearable. We found long-winded threads on Reddit showing that the new Google smartwatch is simply refusing to charge for many users. Some Pixel Watch 2 owners also report that their watches charge intermittently when plugged into the charging dock.

One such user’s relentless investigation shows that Google is aware of the problem. Customer support told the Pixel Watch 2 user this is an ongoing issue with the smartwatch and that the company would get back to them as soon as possible with a resolution. However, the user never heard back from Google. They tried everything from ordering a new Pixel Watch 2 charging cable from the Google Store to plugging the charger into various ports and wall sockets. However, nothing worked for them. Their Pixel Watch 2 unit seemed to have a mind of its own and randomly stopped and started charging. Ultimately, the user managed to speak to a support staffer through live chat and was offered a new Pixel Watch 2 in exchange for the one that wouldn’t charge.

Not every Pixel Watch 2 facing the charging problem has been this lucky, though. Many users report they are still waiting for Google to get back to them about their smartwatches not charging.

“Same issue here. The cable is seated correctly on the watch, magnet snaps to the back, but nothing happens. I have tried multiple chargers and verified each one works with a USB-C to USB-C Phone charge check first, but the watch won’t charge at all. It’s super frustrating. I’ve also contacted support, and they said – I need to check with my higher-ups. Watch your email for a response.”

Another user complained that Google Support has stopped responding to their emails about the issue.

It’s unclear at the moment if the problem is with the charger Google bundles with the Pixel Watch 2 or if some units of the smartwatch are defective. Google recommends on its support page that users should first confirm if their charger is correctly aligned with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 2 only fits on the dock in one way. It won’t charge if placed on the magnetic dock in the wrong direction. If you’re experiencing a charging issue on your Pixel Watch 2, you should first ensure that the watch is correctly aligned with the charger, the back of the watch is clean, and the charging pins are not stuck or damaged.

If your Pixel Watch 2 still doesn’t charge, like those reporting the problem, you should try reaching out to Google Support by logging into your Google account and heading here. Affected users recommend you speak to the Google Store support agents rather than the Watch team since the latter seemingly cannot provide a resolution and exchange.

We’ll reach out to Google for more details on the ongoing Pixel Watch 2 charging issue and update this article if and when we hear from them.

