Pixel Watch 2 leak shows off Fitbit features with UI redesign

TL;DR New Pixel Watch 2 images have leaked.

The leak shows off some of the new Fitbit improvements coming to the Pixel Watch 2.

The leak shows a refined Body responses UI and a heart rate “target zone” screen.

Over the last couple of days, it seems like tipster Evan Blass has been on a mission to leak as much about Google’s soon-to-be-announced products as possible. In the latest leak, we get a glimpse at the Fitbit improvements Google has given the Pixel Watch 2.

By now, we’ve seen the Pixel Watch 2 a number of times through leaks and promotional material. However, this new leak shows off some of the Fitbit features, like stress tracking. In the image below, we see the smartwatch displaying a “Body responses” screen with three different reactions charted throughout the day. This is something that the Fitbit Sense 2 has, but it appears Google has cleaned up the UI a bit to make it easier to understand.

The second image Blass leaked has the Pixel Watch 2 displaying a new UI for Fitbit workouts. The smartwatch appears to show the user’s heart rate along with a “target zone” to keep the heart rate at. Above it is the time and below it is a BPM rate and what we’re guessing is elapsed time.

It’s expected that Google’s new smartwatch will have several new features. In addition to stress tracking, some of those include temperature measurement, a more accurate heart rate sensor, new fitness tracking modes, and new safety features.

From earlier leaks, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be a pre-order bonus when you get a Pixel 8 Pro. You’ll also have the option to swap out the smartwatch with the Pixel Buds Pro if you rather get a free pair of wireless earbuds. Google’s Pixel launch event is scheduled for October 4.

