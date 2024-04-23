Google's Warranty Helper tool simplifies support for Pixels and Google Nest products

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Watch team announced a new interactive Warranty Helper tool for Google’s smartwatch.

The tool provides quick access to warranty status and offers links for repairs and troubleshooting.

Interestingly, the Warranty Helper works beyond the Pixel Watch, supporting a range of Google devices.

Back in February, Google introduced an online, mail-in replacement service for its Pixel Watch 2, eliminating the need to contact customer support for repairs. Now, the company has further streamlined after-sales support with a new interactive tool to simplify the process of checking warranty coverage and initiating claims.

Despite being announced as the “Pixel Watch Warranty Helper,” the feature is currently supporting a wide range of Google devices, including Pixel smartphones, earbuds, and Google Nest devices.

The Warranty Helper integrates directly with your Google Account, seamlessly displaying all eligible devices and their current warranty status. To use the tool, simply sign in to your Google Account and select the type of device for which you’re seeking support.

The Warranty Helper provides essential details like serial numbers, warranty start and end dates, and any active return windows. Additionally, it offers quick links for troubleshooting common issues, initiating repairs, or exploring further warranty details.

At present, the tool seems fully functional, offering a convenient way to check warranty coverage and get help for Google products. However, Google’s warranty terms may differ based on the country of purchase, and online or on-call warranty support might not be available in regions where those particular products aren’t officially sold.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments