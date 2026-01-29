Google just gave the Pixel Tablet an extra two-year lease on life

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Tablet launched in June 2023, with promises for 3 years of OS updates, and 5 years of security updates.

Since then, Google had extended similar support commitments for Pixel phones to 5 years for both types of updates.

Now the Pixel Tablet is finally confirmed to get both OS and security updates through 2028.

Will Google ever make another tablet? Back in the days of the Nexus lineup, tablets were some of Google’s most popular devices, but now in 2026, it feels like the company’s priorities may never return to this form factor. While we got the Pixel Tablet in 2023, Google’s plans for a follow-up appear to have fallen through. And as we wait to see how the changing shape of Android and Chrome might impact Google’s tablet ambitions, we’re getting a rare spot of good news for Pixel Tablet fans.

When the Pixel Tablet first launched, Google’s software support commitments weren’t quite as robust as they are today, and the manufacturer only guaranteed three years of OS updates, and five years of security updates. That meant that we were coming up in just a few months on the first cutoff: the end of OS updates in June of this year. But ahead of that date arriving, 9to5Google has spotted that Google quietly updated its Pixel Tablet support timeline.

Google now reports that the Pixel Tablet will continue to get both security and OS updates for the full five years — so, until June 2028. As of earlier this month (via Archive.org), Google was still planning to end OS updates in June.

This mirrors a similar extension Google announced for Pixel phones over a year ago. Devices like the Pixel 6 and 7 series initially launched with that same 3/5 year split support commitment as the Tablet, but Google already stretched that out to 5 years for OS updates, as well. Now all these products from the same generation — including the OG Pixel Fold — are all on the same page for how long they’ll be getting updates.

Of course, we’re still hugely curious about Google’s tablet future, but it’s still great to know that the one we have now will keep being useful for years to come.

