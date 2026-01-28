Google just gave us an accidental first look at Android's PC future

TL;DR A Google bug report has given us a good look at Aluminium OS, which is meant to replace Chrome OS.

The bug report contains two screen recordings showing off the system UI and split-screen multitasking.

We also get a look at the Chrome browser and Play Store app running on the platform.

We’ve known for a while now that Google plans to replace Chrome OS with Aluminium OS, which merges Chrome OS and Android into a single computer-focused platform. Now, it looks like Google has accidentally given the world an early look at this unified platform.

9to5Google spotted a Google bug report on the Chromium Issue Tracker that contains two screen recordings of Aluminium OS running on an HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook. Google has since restricted access to the report, but the outlet still retained the recordings. Check out the one screen recording at the top of the page, and the other below.

The recordings show split-screen multitasking with two Chrome Dev windows being split 50:50. These Chrome windows show tabbed browsing along with an extension icon. The build number is apparently ALOS (i.e., Aluminium OS) while the Chrome window on the left specifically lists Android 16.

Otherwise, the screen recordings show a status bar that includes a screen recording indicator, Gemini icon, and the recent Android 16 Wi-Fi and battery icons. The recordings show the taskbar too, albeit with the start button now much closer to the center as seen in Android 16’s desktop mode. By contrast, Chrome OS places the start button in the bottom-left corner. We also get a look at the familiar desktop windowing UI, along with a peek at the Play Store app running on the device.

Interestingly, one of the screen recordings shows the process of updating Chrome via the Play Store. Tapping “update” while Chrome is still open will result in the browser showing an “updating” screen. This might be a significant improvement over Chrome OS, which simply closes the browser without warning and re-opens it after the update.

In any event, I’m glad to see Aluminium OS taking shape at this juncture. However, I also concur with contributor Karandeep Singh, who called for Google to fix Android on big screens first before pushing ahead with Aluminium OS.

