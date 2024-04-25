Dock-free Pixel Tablet spotted in European listings, official pen and keyboard coming too

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR European retail listings for the Pixel Tablet have been spotted without the previously mandatory speaker dock.

Also spotted were listings for new accessories for the Pixel Tablet, including a Bluetooth keyboard and a stylus.

We previously reported speculations about the Pixel Tablet suggesting that Google might ditch the bundled dock and introduce official accessories like a stylus and keyboard.

Now, it seems that this Pixel Tablet “relaunch” is all but confirmed. Droid Life has discovered European retail listings showcasing the Pixel Tablet in both 128GB and 256GB configurations without the previously mandatory speaker dock.

This update could significantly shift the pricing of the Pixel tablet. In Europe, the current Pixel Tablet with the bundled dock launched at €679 (128GB) and €779 (256GB). However, the newly listed dock-less versions are significantly cheaper at €446 and €553, respectively.

In the US, the original Pixel Tablet with its dock starts at $499. A similar pricing strategy would mean the Pixel Tablet without its dock could be priced at $399 or even lower. Such a change could address a potential hesitation point for consumers who found the dock’s functionality unappealing, potentially making the Pixel Tablet a far more attractive option.

Furthermore, the publication also found listings for the previously rumored pen and Bluetooth keyboard accessories. The Bluetooth keyboard was found listed at €89.00 in both Hazel and Porcelain colors. While the stylus pen’s pricing hasn’t been listed yet, we can expect the stylus and keyboard to be priced around $100 each.

It seems likely that Google will soon officially announce the revamped Pixel Tablet and its new accessories for the US market. The company’s 2024 I/O conference could be the perfect stage for such a reveal.

