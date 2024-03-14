Google I/O 2024 confirmed for May 14th: Here's what to expect

TL;DR Google I/O 2024 is happening on Tuesday, May 14th.

We can expect the Pixel 8a launch, updates on Android 15, and a deep dive into Google’s AI advancements.

Google has officially announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O, will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024. Google confirmed the date after enough community members completed its “Break the Loop” puzzle.

The I/O event date traditionally marks the day of the keynote address, which Google uses to unveil new hardware and software features for existing Google products. This year’s I/O should be no different, kicking off with a keynote address by CEO Sundar Pichai at the Shoreline Amphitheater. The event should then transition to developer-focused talks and technical sessions available online.

Similar to past years, Google I/O 2024 will be live-streamed for free, allowing anyone to participate virtually. There will also be a limited-size live audience at the venue.

Online registration for the event starts today and is free. Registering allows attendees to stay updated on the schedule and content through email updates. Additionally, registrants can create a developer profile to personalize their experience and save content relevant to their interests.

Hardware enthusiasts can expect announcements following Google’s tradition of showcasing new devices at I/O. Past unveilings have included Pixel phones, Chromebooks, and Nest products. This year, rumors point to the debut of the Pixel 8a, but we wouldn’t discount potential teasers for future products like the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 series.

Beyond hardware, expect a heavy dose of AI talk, with Google’s advanced language model, Gemini, likely taking center stage. We can also expect updates on Android 15, with a possible deep dive into Google’s vision for Android XR.

More details about the event will be unveiled as we get closer to May 14th.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments