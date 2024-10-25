Pixel Tablet and Nest speakers now sound a little different after latest update

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out an update to Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and Pixel Tablet.

The update changes the confirmation tone when you activate smart home hardware.

The tone is a little higher pitched than before.

If you think your Nest speakers or Pixel Tablet have been sounding a little different lately, you’re not imagining things. These devices now have a new confirmation tone.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google has recently rolled out an update to the Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and Pixel Tablet. The update doesn’t include anything major, like new features or software, but it does make a minor change.

When you call on Google Assistant to activate or deactivate smart home hardware, you’ll get a confirmation tone to let you know the task has been completed. For example, after telling Google to turn on your lights, you’ll hear a sound once they have been turned on. Previously, this notification sounded like a dull plink, but now it has been updated to sound like a higher-pitched chime.

It’s not the biggest change in the world, so you may not have even noticed it yet. But if you did, now you know the beep is indeed different from before.

Although this update is rather small, something bigger happened earlier this month to Pixel Tablets. Media can now be cast between Pixel phones and Pixel Tablets simply by bringing the phone close to the tablet. This feature was first revealed back in January.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments