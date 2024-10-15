Google's long-awaited casting feature is here but not for the device we want

TL;DR Google has revealed that the long-awaited cast to nearby devices feature is finally coming to the Pixel Tablet.

This feature allows you to cast media between the Pixel Tablet and Pixel phones.

Unfortunately, the feature isn’t available on the Google TV Streamer, standard Pixel phones, or the mid-range Pixel handsets.

Google revealed the nifty ability to cast media between the Pixel Tablet and Pixel phones back in January. It’s been a while since this feature was announced, but it’s finally ready for prime time as part of the latest Pixel Drop.

Google confirmed that the cast to nearby devices feature is launching in the “next few weeks” and will support Spotify tracks and YouTube videos.

“All you have to do is bring your phone close to your tablet and your favorite Spotify songs or YouTube videos will seamlessly move over without the extra steps of tapping the cast icon,” the company explained.

What about the Google TV Streamer? Google said the cast to nearby devices feature is available on the Pixel Tablet, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro phones, the Pixel Fold, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Curiously, the standard Pixels and Pixel-A phones are missing from this list. Perhaps the most glaring omission is the recently released Google TV Streamer. In fact, you could make a strong argument that this feature makes much more sense on a streaming TV gadget than on an Android tablet.

Would you rather have cast to nearby on a Google TV Streamer? 1 votes Yes, for sure 100 % No, I prefer it on the Pixel Tablet 0 %

We’re guessing Google is relying on UWB connectivity for this functionality, which is missing from the Google TV Streamer, standard Pixel flagships, and mid-range Pixel phones.

Contributor Mishaal Rahman first reported on this feature last year before Google announced it at CES 2024. We also discovered more details about it in an APK teardown in March, so it’s certainly been in the pipeline for a while. We hope this feature lands on streaming gadgets and more Android devices as it certainly makes for a more seamless experience in theory.

