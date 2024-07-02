Some Google Pixel users are facing boot loops when trying to use Spotify

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel users are experiencing an issue with the Spotify app that triggers a boot loop on playing a song.

Users report being able to recover their devices by performing a force restart.

The issue appears to affect Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series devices, and uninstalling the Spotify app seems to be the only viable fix.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series might receive a lukewarm response, as users with older Pixel models are running into some serious issues in the days leading up to the launch. We recently highlighted an issue affecting Pixel 6 series devices that bricks some phones while performing a factory reset. Now, users with newer models are facing a similar problem when using the Spotify app.

User reports on the GooglePixel subreddit state that playing a song on Spotify triggers a boot loop on some Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series devices. Fortunately, unlike the factory reset issue affecting Pixel 6 devices, users are able to recover their devices by performing a force restart using the power and volume buttons.

Users say turning off notifications and clearing the cache for the Spotify app seems to resolve the issue. However, this does not work on all affected devices and, in some cases, it only provides momentary relief. Currently, uninstalling the Spotify app appears to be the only viable fix.

It’s difficult to ascertain the underlying cause at the moment, but it could be related to the Spotify app update that started rolling out to users on July 2. We’ve reached out to Spotify and Google, and we’ll let you know as soon as we have more details. In the meantime, we recommend uninstalling the Spotify app if you encounter this issue on your Pixel device.

Does Spotify work as intended on your Pixel? Let us know in the comments section below.

