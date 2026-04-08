No more iPhone envy! Finally, a magnetic rear screen that's Android friendly

TL;DR Insta360’s new Snap Selfie Screen attempts to solve several problems with wireless magnetic screens, including Android compatibility.

The Screen uses a wired connection to eliminate battery issues and minimize input delay.

Because it doesn’t use Miracast, there’s no problem working with even Google’s latest Pixel phones.

For as much as we love Google’s Pixel phones, keeping us out on the forefront of Android’s latest improvements, being on team Pixel also means embracing a few trade-offs. Recently, we’ve been feeling kind of bummed about the hot new trend of magnetic rear displays on phones to help out with extra high-quality selfies, reminded that those screens don’t work with Pixel phones due to Google’s lack of Miracast support. Thankfully, one company has come up with a graceful solution that lets Pixel users join in on the fun.

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Insta360 may be better known for its action cams, but today the company announces its Snap Selfie Screen. Snap offers a 3.5-inch display with a 480×800 resolution and comes in two variants: a standard model, and one surrounded by a ring light. But with both of these, the secret to Snap’s success is in its connectivity — rather than going wireless, it interfaces with your phone over a short USB-C cable.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

That affords the Snap Screen several advantages, and beyond letting it support modern Pixel phones in the first place, the wired connection helps avoid video feed wireless lag (Insta360 says to expect about 30ms), pairing headaches, and the need to keep charged. And that lack of a battery also keeps its hardware thin, encouraging you to take it with you.

The Screen’s designed to work with both your primary camera app and popular third-party options — it’s even got touchscreen input. You don’t have to use it just as a camera viewfinder either, and can really mirror any screen content you choose.

Sales are open now, and you can pick up the standard Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen for just about $80, or the Snap Selfie Screen with Light for $90. They’re available both on Amazon and the official Insta360 store.

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