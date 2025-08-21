Insta360's new tiny action camera combines stamina with a detachable magnet design

Insta360

TL;DR Insta360 has launched a new tiny action camera with improved video chops.

The Insta360 GO Ultra brings 4K 60fps recording in a compact format and a detachable design.

The GO Ultra also borrows other features, such as PureVideo, from the pro-grade action cameras like Insta360 Ace Pro.

Insta360 is announcing a new compact camera suitable for both action shots and vlogging. The latest addition sits between the Insta360 GO, its compact vlogging camera, and the Ace Pro, which is designed for more professional endeavors.

The Insta360 GO Ultra builds upon the detachable format previously introduced with the standard GO 3 and 3S, although in a slightly bigger size. Like the smaller variant, the GO Ultra attaches to a case that can be used for preview or to charge the camera during or after recording sessions.

Insta360

Given its “Ultra” badging, the new action camera is more virtuous than the tiny pill-shaped predecessor. The Insta360 GO Ultra comes with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, which is more than twice as big as the GO 3’s 1/2.3-inch sensor.

It also packs a new 5nm chip that increases 4K video capture frame rates from 30fps on the GO 3 to 60fps, though only when it is cropped to 16:9 or other wider aspect ratios. Dialing back to 1080p will also unlock a 120fps option for regular shots and up to 240fps for slow-motion, although you can also record slo-mo videos at a higher 2.7K resolution, but with a 120fps cap.

The GO Ultra also snags the PureVideo feature from the Ace and X series for enhanced exposure in low lighting. Meanwhile, the resolution for photos now goes up to 50MP. Like the smaller GO 3, you can also shoot in RAW or with HDR using the Insa360 app on your iPhone or Android device, and the app also features options to edit clips with effects, presets, and music. You can also sync data from fitness apps such as Strava or directly from a fitness device like a smartwatch, for it to be displayed directly onto your video.

Insta360

Insta360 says the GO Ultra is about the size of a smartwatch. Although that’s not considerably bigger than the GO 3, there is a noticeable increment in weight, with the new camera weighing 53 grams without the case. When docked into the case, the Ultra will weigh about 110 grams, which is noticeable but still considerably lighter than the Ace models.

Additionally, the IPX8 rating will allow you to take the GO Ultra for shallow water diving, up to 30 feet below the surface.

The action camera also supports a variety of attachments besides the case, including an improved magnetic pendant, peel-and-use sticky tabs, and a new hat clip.

Insta360

The Insta360 GO Ultra is available from today, August 21, for a starting price of $449.99 for the Standard Bundle, which includes the camera, a safety cord, magnetic clips and pendant, and a lens guard. You can spend $50 more and get the Creators Bundle, which gets you a mini tripod, a quick-release mount, and a pivot stand, along with the other items.

