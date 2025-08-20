Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pixel Screenshots and Recorder just got a power-up with NotebookLM integration on the Pixel 10
1 hour ago
- The Pixel Screenshots app on the new Pixel 10 now integrates with Google’s NotebookLM.
- Pixel Screenshots on the Pixel 10 automatically identifies and suggests content you should add to your NotebookLM notebook.
- Users must opt into the AI experiences within the Pixel Screenshots app to enable this feature. It’s unclear if older Pixels will receive this Pixel Screenshots feature.
- Similarly, you can now add transcripts from Recorder to your notebook.
The Pixel 10 series is here. This generation includes a few hardware upgrades, but as is always the case with Google, the real magic is in the upgrades to the software experience. One such upgrade is in the Pixel Screenshots app, which now integrates with NotebookLM.
When you screenshot an item on your new Pixel 10 smartphone, Pixel Screenshots will identify if it’s a good fit for your notebook and automatically suggest that you add it.
To try this out on your Pixel 10, you must opt into AI Experiences within Pixel Screenshots. After downloading the requisite models within the app, you can take screenshots and see AI work magic on them. You will see an AI-generated title, summary, and suggested actions like adding an article to NotebookLM.
Google hasn’t yet disclosed if Pixel Screenshots’ NotebookLM integration is coming to older Pixels. NotebookLM integration is also coming to the Pixel Recorder app. Google says you can now add transcripts from Recorder to your notebook.
