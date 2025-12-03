Google quietly restores a lost Pixel unlocking convenience with latest Android 16 update

TL;DR The latest Android 16 update brings back the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature to Pixel phones.

The feature was introduced in Android 16 DP2 for the Pixel 9 series, but later expanded to older Pixel models.

It was mysteriously removed in subsequent Android 16 betas, but the latest stable QPR2 update reinstates it on the Pixel 9 and above.

Android’s latest update is quietly bringing back a useful fingerprint unlocking option to Pixel phones. The Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock toggle has returned in the new Android 16 QPR2 update, a.k.a the second major Android 16 update of the year. Enabling the feature lets users unlock their Pixels with the fingerprint sensor even when the display is completely off.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The setting first appeared in Android 16 DP2 for the Pixel 9 series, but later expanded to more Pixel models. However, Google unexpectedly removed it in later beta builds, leaving users wondering what happened. Now, it’s back for real with the stable QPR2 rollout, but not for all Pixels.

Users on Reddit report that the option is reappearing in Fingerprint settings, though most confirmations are from Pixel 9 and newer devices, with the Pixel 9a notably absent. We can also confirm that we’re seeing the setting on our Pixel 10 Pro XL after the update, but it’s missing from our Pixel 8 Pro, which is running the latest software.

The most likely explanation for why older Pixels aren’t getting this feature could be hardware limitations. The Pixel 9 series and above use an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, while older models, including the Pixel 9a, rely on optical scanners. That difference may prevent the feature from working reliably, but we’re only speculating at this point, and this hasn’t been confirmed by Google.

Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners can detect fingerprints more accurately and more consistently through the display, even when the screen is off, because they transmit an electronic pulse against the finger. Meanwhile, optical sensors sometimes depend on light from the display to read a fingerprint. Since the display is off in this mode, optical sensors may not function well.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock keeps the fingerprint scanner active even when the display is off. That means you can simply press your finger in the scanner area to unlock without first waking up the display. Previously, the only way to achieve this behavior was to enable Always-on Display, which keeps the screen powered on constantly.

To enable the feature after updating, go to:

Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Fingerprint

You’ll need a Pixel 9 or later device running the latest Android 16 update to see the toggle. The update is fairly large, so expect a longer download time.

Follow