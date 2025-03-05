Older Pixel phones are getting a major under-the-hood upgrade

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Older Pixel phones are receiving a significant kernel upgrade with the March 2025 update, bringing them to Linux 6.1.

This update unifies the kernel versions across Tensor-powered Pixels, such as the Pixel 7 and 8 series, matching the Pixel 9 devices.

Some users are reporting better responsiveness and potential battery improvements.

Google has officially rolled out the Linux 6.1 kernel to previous-generation Tensor-powered Pixel phones in the stable March 2025 update. This upgrade brings Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series devices, along with the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, up to the same kernel version as the Pixel 9 series. It’s likely to lead to improved security and performance, with some users are already noticing the benefit.

We previously reported that Google was testing this upgrade in the QPR2 beta, where it was confirmed that Tensor-powered Pixels would be moving from older kernel versions to 6.1. Now, with the March stable release, the upgrade has landed for all users.

A poster on the GooglePixel subreddit shared news of the upgrade, stating, “Just noticed my Pixel 7 updated to Kernel 6.1.99 with the March 2025 update.” Another Pixel 6a owner in the thread reported that their phone feels “extremely responsive compared to [the] pre-March update,” while other Redditors in the discussion commented on a perceived improvement in battery life since the update. It’s hard to be sure that these changes are directly tied to the new kernel, but the signs are certainly positive.

This kernel upgrade is part of Google’s broader commitment to long-term software support. Google’s Longevity GRF program plays a crucial role in ensuring that Tensor-powered Pixels meet their update policies by implementing major kernel upgrades when necessary.

If you own a Pixel 6, 7, 8, or another Tensor-powered device, you can check your kernel version by heading to Settings — About phone — Android version and looking under Kernel version.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve noticed any performance, battery life, or connectivity changes after this update!

