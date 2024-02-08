Pixel phones set to adapt touch sensitivity to your activities and environment

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could add a new “Adaptive Touch” feature to Pixel phones.

The feature is expected to automatically adjust screen touch sensitivity based on a user’s environmental conditions and activities.

Evidence of Adaptive Touch was found in the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1.

Google has released Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1, and with it, some new Pixel features are coming to the fore. Thanks to Mishaal Rahman’s customary dig-through of the update, we now know that Google is working on a new “Adaptive Touch” feature for Pixels.

Per the description of the feature in code strings discovered within the beta (via Android Police), it automatically adjusts touch sensitivity to your environment, activities, and screen protector. Unfortunately, we don’t get any more details from the strings, but Rahman speculates that environmental conditions might refer to things like rain or extreme cold, whereas activities could refer to swimming and other forms of exercise.

Essentially, Pixel might adapt screen touch sensitivity automatically based on your usage conditions. The Pixel 8 series can currently detect when there’s a screen protector installed and prompts users to switch on the Screen Protector mode. When turned on, the screen touch sensitivity on the phone is dialed up. Adaptive Touch could further refine this feature.

Once the new abilities to adjust screen touch sensitivity based on different environments and activities go live on Pixels, you might see an “Adaptive Touch” toggle in the Settings app under Display > Touch sensitivity.

Comments