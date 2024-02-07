Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 finally brings Circle to Search to Pixel beta testers

It’s been about a month since Google released Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, which brought bug fixes and a handful of new features. Now the company is following that up by rolling the final major update to Android 14 with QPR3 Beta 1.

The release notes say the third and final quarterly update has been made available to the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

According to the tech giant, this update resolves an issue with the new Circle to Search feature.

Fixed an issue where Circle to Search wasn’t available to Beta users. This feature was unintentionally released only to non-Beta users. ( Issue #323331515

Google also says that there is a known problem with the update related to the Assistant At a Glance widget. It appears this widget sometimes shows information from the wrong location.