Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 finally brings Circle to Search to Pixel beta testers
- Google is rolling out the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 update today.
- Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 will be the final major update to Android 14.
- This update fixes an issue where beta testers couldn’t access Circle to Search.
It’s been about a month since Google released Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, which brought bug fixes and a handful of new features. Now the company is following that up by rolling the final major update to Android 14 with QPR3 Beta 1.
The release notes say the third and final quarterly update has been made available to the following Pixel devices:
- Pixel 5a
- Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
According to the tech giant, this update resolves an issue with the new Circle to Search feature.
Fixed an issue where Circle to Search wasn’t available to Beta users. This feature was unintentionally released only to non-Beta users. (Issue #323331515)
Google also says that there is a known problem with the update related to the Assistant At a Glance widget. It appears this widget sometimes shows information from the wrong location.
User-facing changes that appear in this beta should arrive in the stable channel by June in a Pixel Feature Drop. But if you don’t want to wait, joining the beta program for this update is relatively safe. As Google states, “Unlike developer previews and betas for unreleased, major versions of Android, these builds are suitable for general use.” However, the firm also offers these warnings:
- This release might have various stability, battery, or performance issues.
- For users with accessibility needs, this release might not be appropriate for daily use.
- Some apps might not function as expected when running on this release. This limitation includes Google’s apps as well as other apps.
- Android 14 QPR beta builds aren’t Compatibility Test Suite (CTS)-approved, but they have passed preliminary testing and provide a stable set of pre-release APIs for developers. Apps that depend on CTS-approved builds or use SafetyNet APIs might not work normally on Android 14 QPR beta builds.
You can enroll in the Android Beta Program by heading over to the Google’s website. The beta should arrive as an over-the-air (OTA) update.