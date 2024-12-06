Pixel's Now Playing feature will soon let you pick a default music player

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could soon let users select a default music player for Now Playing results.

The company has updated its Now Playing support page to highlight this change, but it is currently unavailable.

We recently learned that Google was working on upgrading the Now Playing feature on its Pixel devices to show album art for identified songs. But that doesn’t seem to be the only Now Playing-related upgrade in the works. It appears Google may also add the ability to set a default music player for the feature, allowing you to play identified songs in the app of your choice with just a tap.

If you want to play an identified song, you currently have to select it from the lock screen, notification panel, or within the Now Playing history section and choose one of the installed apps from a pop-up menu. You have to repeat these steps every time you want to play an identified song, as the feature doesn’t offer a way to select a default playback app. However, that could change soon, according to a recent update on Google’s Now Playing support page (via Android Police).

The support page has a new “How to set a default music player?” section highlighting an upcoming setting that allows users to set a default music player for Now Playing search results. This option is currently unavailable on our devices, but it could soon make its way to users as Google has already shared all details on the support page. Once it goes live, users should see a new “Default music player” option in the Now Playing settings.

Setting up a default playback app for Now Playing results will make it easier for users to play the song in their favorite app. It will likely skip the pop-up menu and initiate playback when a user selects the song on the lock screen, notification panel, or Now Playing history.

