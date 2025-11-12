Big AI-infused changes are coming to Pixel notifications — are you onboard?

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Phone notifications are getting out of hand — there’s no denying that. I’ve used apps like Buzzkill to help manage the barrage of emails, social network pings, WhatsApp messages, and a host of other apps that constantly ping my device. But Google is now rolling out its own solution.

Pixel smartphones, specifically Pixel 9 models and newer (excluding the Pixel 9a), will soon receive a new feature called Notification Organizer that bundles notifications into neat packages and silences others. These categories will include Promotions, News, Social, and Suggested, each being largely self-explanatory. However, the part that really grabs attention is that onboard Pixel AI will power the feature. This means Notification Organizer will require access to the content of your notifications to function correctly.

Notably, this feature rolls out alongside another AI-powered notification feature: Notification Summaries. Also powered by Pixel AI, this feature aims to condense longer group chats or messages into a succinct single notification.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As I’m always wrestling for control of my notifications, this organizational feature seems like a godsend. It offers hands-off management of an often overwhelming part of smartphone usage and makes accessing content in these notification bundles a little easier.

At the same time, I can’t quite get around the idea of AI handling my notifications. Yes, the feature utilizes Google’s onboard Pixel AI and should not transfer data to a server for processing. However, the idea of AI accessing personal conversations with friends and family still makes me uneasy.

Either way, I’m interested in your views. Do you think Google’s Notification Organizer feature is a good addition to Pixel phones? We want to hear from you.

Here are some more questions: What’s your take on Google’s Notification Organizer feature? Is it a good use of AI?

Do you think this feature should be available across all Android devices in the future?

Do you see notifications as a problem that needs to be solved on Android?

Do you currently use a notification manager app? If so, which one?

Will you use Notification Organizer and Notification Summaries on your Pixel phone when they’re available?

How do you manage your smartphone notifications? 13 votes I use third-party apps to organize them. 8 % I rely on built-in phone settings. 23 % I manually check and clear them. 69 % I don't manage them; I let them accumulate. 0 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

Follow