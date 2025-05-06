Google's May 2025 Pixel update fixes mic recording and Bluetooth pairing

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out the May 2025 software update.

This month’s update is available for all eligible devices running Android 15, from the Pixel 6 and up.

You can expect bug fixes and improvements to be included in this update.

If you have a Pixel phone or tablet, be on the lookout for the May 2025 software update. This month’s update includes more than just a few security fixes.

According to Google, the rollout of this month’s update is starting today. If you don’t see the update yet, don’t worry too much. The rollout is happening in phases, depending on the device and carrier, and is expected to continue over the next week.

As for what devices will get this update, it’s available for devices running Android 15. Here is a list of all eligible phones and tablets:

Global Pixel 6: BP1A.250505.005

BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 6 Pro: BP1A.250505.005

BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 6a: BP1A.250505.005

BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 7: BP1A.250505.005.B1

BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 7 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.B1

BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 7a: BP1A.250505.005.B1

BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel Tablet: BP1A.250505.005

BP1A.250505.005 Pixel Fold: BP1A.250505.005.B1

BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 8: BP1A.250505.005.B1

BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 8 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.B1

BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 8a: BP1A.250505.005.B1

BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005

BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005

BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005

BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005

BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 9a: BD4A.250505.003 Taiwan+EMEA Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.A1

BP1A.250505.005.A1 Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.A1

BP1A.250505.005.A1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.A1

BP1A.250505.005.A1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.A1 Verizon Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.D1

BP1A.250505.005.D1 Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.D1

BP1A.250505.005.D1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.D1

BP1A.250505.005.D1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.D1 Deutsche Telekom Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.C1

BP1A.250505.005.C1 Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.C1

BP1A.250505.005.C1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.C1

BP1A.250505.005.C1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.C1

In addition to security patches, this update includes three notable fixes. The first fix addresses a problem with degrading microphone recording quality in certain apps. Next up, we have a fix for Bluetooth pairing with certain smartwatches in certain conditions. Last, there’s a fix for how your secondary language is displayed in Quick Settings.

Before you update, Google offers the following warning for those who own a Pixel 6 series or Pixel 8 series device: Warning: The May 2025 update for Pixel 6 (6, 6 Pro, 6a) and Pixel 8 (8, 8 Pro, 8a) devices contains a bootloader update that increments the anti-roll back version for the bootloader. This prevents the device from rolling back to previous vulnerable versions of the bootloader. After flashing the May 2025 update on these devices you won’t be able to flash and boot older Android 15 builds.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.