Pixel's lock screen weather glitch might have you dressing for yesterday’s forecast

TL;DR Pixel users are reporting that their lock screen weather forecast is out of sync, showing yesterday’s weather for today and today’s forecast for tomorrow.

The Pixel Weather app and notifications display accurate weather data, suggesting the problem is specific to the At a Glance feature.

The issue may be linked to a recent server-side update that removed the Weather Map from the Pixel Weather app.

Pixel phones allow you to see weather information from the Pixel Weather app directly on your lock screen. This can be enabled using the At a Glance feature on all Pixel devices running Android 12 and above. When activated, it displays the current weather and the forecast for “Today,” which switches to “Tomorrow” at night. However, a recent issue appears to be affecting how the next-day forecast is shown.

Multiple reports from Reddit and Google’s community forums indicate that Pixel users are seeing inaccurate weather forecasts on their lock screens. The issue seems to be a synchronization problem, causing the previous day’s forecast to appear as today’s temperature, while today’s forecast is mistakenly displayed as tomorrow’s.

One Pixel 8a user described the issue, saying, “It’s showing the weather for the correct location, but in the morning, it shows yesterday’s forecast as the temperature today, and in the evening, it shows today’s forecast as the weather tomorrow.”

Another Pixel 7 user running Android 15 noted, “I have the same problem, but it’s via the At a Glance widget on the home screen. Current weather is okay, just tomorrow’s forecast is wrong; it shows today’s weather instead.”

A frustrated user highlighted how this bug impacted their day: “I just dressed my toddler for school in weather-inappropriate clothes thanks to this. It was a high of 75 yesterday and 56 today, so this is very annoying.”

Interestingly, the issue appears to be isolated to the lock screen. The Pixel Weather app itself displays the correct forecast, and weather notifications also seem unaffected.

It’s unclear what’s causing the problem, but it coincides with another recent issue in the Pixel Weather app. A server-side update appears to have removed the Weather Map entirely. It’s possible that this update unintentionally disrupted the lock screen forecast sync as well.

Google also recently addressed a separate issue in early March, fixing a location discrepancy between the Pixel Weather app, the home screen weather widget, and At a Glance. However, it’s possible that this fix inadvertently introduced the new weather forecast sync bug. Hopefully, Google will resolve it soon with another update.

