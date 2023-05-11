Google is luring users to the Pixel Fold by overpaying for trade-ins

TL;DR Google is offering incentives and trade-in offers to buy the Pixel Fold.

The company is trying to convince people to switch to the Pixel Fold by overpaying for trade-ins.

Trade-in values are higher than what Apple, Samsung, or third-party trade-in services are offering.

Google finally officially revealed the Google Pixel Fold during its Google I/O conference. The Mountain View-based firm seems keen to win people over with the Fold. It appears Google is even willing to overpay for trade-ins to get customers to buy in.

With the new foldable ready to launch next month, Google has opened up pre-orders for the device. Unfortunately, it will cost a pretty penny, starting at $1,799. Aware that this is a lot to ask for, Google is tossing in a free Pixel Watch. But, if that’s not enough, there’s another incentive that might interest you.

When ordering a Fold, you have the option to trade in your old handset for a discount. Google is allowing trade-ins from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, LG, and Motorola. If you go through the options, you’ll notice there seems to be a big difference between some phones and others.

Right now if you trade in a 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google is offering to give back $950. That’s more than what Apple or any third-party trade-in service will give you. The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going for $900. However, those high values seem to only extend to non-base versions as the Galaxy S22 only has a value of $159.

What’s interesting is Google is only offering $380 for a 128GB Pixel 7 Pro. This would suggest that the company is more focused on converting Apple and Samsung owners over to Google.

