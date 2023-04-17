The Pixel Fold launch could be scheduled for June

TL;DR A new rumor claims the Pixel Fold could launch in June.

Pre-orders for the device may open on the same day as Google I/O.

Pre-orders through carriers and other retailers may be delayed to later in the month.

As we get closer to this year’s Google I/O, the more rumors we’re starting to hear. The latest murmurings to enter the rumor mill involve the Pixel Fold launch date and some other important dates.

According to Jon Prosser on Twitter, Google will announce the Pixel Fold on May 10. This would coincide with the date scheduled for Google I/O, meaning the announcement will take place during the event.

Prosser hasn’t exactly had the best history in regard to Google leaks. However, he’s been fairly accurate as of late. His prediction also falls in line with what other leaks have suggested.

The tweet goes on to mention something that hasn’t appeared in other leaks — preorder information. Prosser claims that preorders for the foldable will open up on May 10 as well. However, preorders will only be available from the Google Store on this date. Reportedly, preorders through carriers and other retailers will be delayed until May 30.

Finally, the rumor claims that the Pixel Fold launch date will be in mid-June. Specifically, the launch date is rumored for June 27. So it looks like buyers will have to wait for a little over a month from the announcement to get their hands on the device.

Based on what we currently know about the Pixel Fold, it’s expected that it could cost anywhere from $1,300 to $1,800. However, a leak from Yogesh Brar claims the range may be closer to $1,300 to $1,500. If Brar is correct, it would put the foldable under the price of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Comments