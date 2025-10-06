Pixel fans are done forgiving Tensor’s underwhelming performance and efficiency

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s in-house Tensor chips are facing heavy criticism from fans for their subpar performance and poor battery life.

Readers feel that Google Pixels, which are priced as flagships, largely lack the performance to justify the price tag.

While some fans appreciate the AI features and software integration of the chip, many believe that its flaws outweigh its benefits.

The recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 looks promising on paper, and Qualcomm seems poised for another successful year, securing its place among top Android flagships once again. Despite its dominance, it’s looking unlikely that a Snapdragon SoC will make its way to a Google Pixel flagship anytime soon, and my colleague C. Scott Brown is actually glad that Pixels don’t use Snapdragon. Much like he predicted, this opinion was highly controversial, and it seems a lot of our readers are done forgiving Tensor for its mediocrity.

A recurring frustration that we could sense across over 130 comments in that article is that Tensor seems to have lost the plot for performance big time, especially when compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Apple’s A-series chips. The original article argued that not everyone needs blazing-fast performance, but readers are quick to point out that several of Google’s inefficient and outdated decisions on the Tensor are holding back the Pixel lineup, especially in areas such as gaming, heat management, and long-term performance.

Adding fuel to the Tensor fire is the fact that Pixels are priced like flagships, and yet, they don’t come with flagship performance. A few loyal fans do praise the tight software integration and AI features enabled by in-house chips, but the overall reader sentiment is heavily negative, with many likening the Tensor to a budget chip sold at luxury prices.

Take, for instance, our reader kylesbeautydiary, who mentions that it would be one thing if Tensor chips could approach today’s flagship performance, but they say that they don’t even come close to last year’s mid-range Snapdragon phones. The reader agrees that performance metrics aren’t everything, but at the same time, they do reflect an impact on everyday usage.

One reader recounted their personal experience upgrading from the Pixel 4 XL to the Pixel 8 Pro, only to find that some games that ran fine on the Pixel 4 were barely playable on the Pixel 8 Pro — one would presume that Tensor would be able to hold its ground against Snapdragon SoCs from four generations ago.

Reader Chaldon Pretorius presented several points against Tensor chips, namely that: Pixels are worse value than competing Galaxy or iPhone models, and are blown away by the likes of OnePlus. Pixels have significantly worse battery life than the competition. Pixel cameras used to be great for photos, but they are just on par with the competition now as others have caught up. Pixels remain significantly behind in video. Pixel’s value-adds are “AI slop” that ends up on other smartphones anyway. The reader still agreed with the original premise of our article, that not everyone needs a “Porsche” and that Qualcomm needs competition. However, with that being said, users shouldn’t settle for “paying Porsche prices for a hopped-up Mustang.”

Reader Luke Vesty had a counter-argument to the last point, though. Just because Pixels ship with Tensor doesn’t mean that Google cannot charge a premium price, as a phone’s price is not defined by the chip alone. Pixels have numerous headlining features, both in hardware and software, that lend weight to its value proposition. Not everything is about benchmarks and battery drain tests; ultimately, it’s about the user experience.

One commenter even had a better Tensor-Snapdragon analogy than C. Scott’s Sprinter camper van-Porsche analogy:

Reader Jim Vlahos is a Pixel fan who prefers the software experience. However, even they agree that Snapdragon chips can do everything that Tensor can, but also do more, and do it faster and more importantly, more efficiently. The mediocre battery life is really getting old, and others agree that there is a big gap in battery life between Tensor and its competitors.

One thing is clear from the entire discussion: Tensor has a ton of room for improvement. Google has a lot of catching up to do, and much of the criticism coming its way is from fans who want to see Pixels succeed. Much like the company has to win back customers for its Home strategy, it also needs to win back smartphone fans with a home run.

