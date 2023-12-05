Pixel Camera's latest update adds new Pixel 8-exclusive Night Sight features

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Camera app has been updated to v9.2.

This update brings Night Sight Time Lapse videos to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with an output of up to 10 seconds.

Users can now set the Palm Timer feature to always be active, and Pixel 8 owners can now disable Ultra HDR.

Pixel Camera, previously known as Google Camera, has been the not-so-secret sauce that gave Pixel smartphones their camera prowess. It’s what makes the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro some of the best camera flagships you can buy. Ahead of the upcoming December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, Google has rolled out an update to the Pixel Camera app that includes new features, including a Pixel 8 series exclusive.

As the Google News (unofficial) Telegram channel highlights, Google is rolling out the Pixel Camera v9.2 app update to Pixel users. The update should be available through the Play Store on your supported Pixel device, but you can also sideload the official APK (you may have to install it through the app bundle).

With this update, the Night Sight Timelapse feature will now let you record longer videos at night with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Five minutes of 1080p video or 20 minutes of 4K video will get you a timelapse video of 10 seconds in Night Sight mode.

Further, the “Palm Timer” feature can now be customized, with settings for “Always on” and “Only when the timer is active.” There is also now a separate switch for Ultra HDR photos in Advanced Settings. We could get these features working on our Pixel 8 Pro by sideloading the APK.

Google is expected to roll out the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop this week for supported Pixel devices, bringing features like Video Boost to the Pixel 8 Pro. That software update with this new Pixel Camera APK will finally bring the Pixel 8 Pro to its full feature capacity, as envisioned at launch.

