Survey says friends and family are probably envious of your Pixel phone's defining feature

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Back in March, my colleague Zac Kew-Denniss discussed why he believes the Pixel series remains one of Android’s top offerings, even if the hardware or overall experience has declined with recent releases: its camera capabilities. While many experienced users can point to more capable camera experiences on rival devices, the Pixel series’ point-and-shoot reliability far outweighs any shortcomings in this department. It’s about capturing fleeting moments without issue rather than framing the perfect shot for a centerfold.

In the same article, we published a poll to determine whether the Pixel is still desirable to those who love incessantly snapping everything and anything. The results can be viewed below.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

We received just over 1,800 votes in this poll, and more than three-quarters (75.7%) of respondents say that friends and family are envious of their Pixel phone. Notably, only 5.7% of Pixel owners can’t attest to this.

Notably, the quality of the Pixel’s shots is only part of the equation. As Zac notes, the Pixel 10 Pro he owns suffers from little lag compared to contemporaries like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Then there’s the useful multiple-user feature, which lets each user access their own accounts and camera roll right from the lock screen. This is certainly one feature that encourages family members to swipe your device to snag a pic.

Notably, commenters largely view the Pixel 10 line positively, too. WillD007 writes, “I’ve watched most of the tests and comparisons I can find with the Pixel 10 Pro XL that I have, and it handily beats the other Western competition.”

burkholderdm agrees with Zac: “Yep, Pixel 10 Pro owner here. I am the one who takes the pictures, whatever pictures need to be taken at parties, etc.”

Of course, not everyone shares this view. andyashwin72 says, “The 10 Pro XL is my first Pixel phone. I switched from an iPhone 13 Pro for the battery life and the camera. Must say I am very underwhelmed by the camera. I think the photos and videos on my old iPhone were much better.”

On the flip side, those who don’t own a Pixel experience far less smartphone envy from loved ones. 14.7% of respondents say their friends and family covet their device’s photography prowess, while 3.9% do not. In short, it appears that Pixel phones are particularly coveted among users’ friends and family. Is this true for you? Do you find friends and family envious of your smartphone’s camera prowess? Which device do you own? Let us know in the comments below.

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