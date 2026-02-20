Call Recording is rolling out to more Pixel phones worldwide

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Call Recording is finally rolling out to Pixel users outside the US.

Various reports from different parts of Europe confirm the feature’s availability.

Google has confirmed the feature is coming to all countries where call recording isn’t legally prohibited.

Google’s promised rollout of the Call Recording feature in the native Phone app on Pixel devices has hit a few snags recently. Although Google first confirmed its plan to bring the feature back in September, we didn’t actually see it rolling out until November last year. Even then, the availability seemed limited, and the majority of our readers outside the US reported not seeing the feature even after updating their Pixel phones to the latest version. But now, it appears, the rollout has finally expanded to users outside the US.

9to5Google recently reported that Call Recording is finally rolling out to users in different parts of the world. It’s based on the confirmation from a support page by Google, which appears to have been recently updated to note the following: Call Recording is widely available, but not in all countries or regions. Features vary based on your country or region. Additionally, Google confirmed to 9to5Google that the feature will arrive in all supported countries by the end of February. Since the feature does not require AI, it is available on a broad range of phones, starting with the Pixel 6 and also including the freshly launched Pixel 10a.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In addition to Google’s official confirmation, we’re seeing a slew of user reports on Reddit corroborating that the update is indeed rolling out widely.

We’re seeing reports that Call Recording is now available on Pixel phones across parts of Europe, including Germany, Italy, Romania, and Spain. Members of the Android Authority team also have access to the feature in France.

Unfortunately, Google does not specify the list of supported countries, so we cannot confirm which regions support Call Recording on a Pixel phone. Back in November, we had also spotted the feature in India with the beta version of the Phone app. So, it’s likely we’ll see it expand into parts of Asia as well.

While call recording is useful, some countries have laws against it, which could prompt Google to refrain from releasing the feature there. Meanwhile, some states in the US require verbal consent before the call is recorded. However, if your country does not have rigid laws, you can activate the feature on your Pixel by going to the Phone app’s Settings and then tapping the Call Recording option under the Call Assist header. Note that when you record a call, the other participants will be notified by an audio message.

Follow