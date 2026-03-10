A Pixel bug has changed the search bar for some and users actually prefer it

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are experiencing a bug that’s affecting the Pixel Launcher search bar.

The glitch removes the icons and the border, while adding the word “Search” to the bar.

It appears some users prefer the decluttered look the bug created.

Google loves to tinker with the look of its apps. For example, the tech giant made a change to the search bar in December that swapped out the search overlay that’s unique to Pixel phones with UI you see on other Android phones. For some users, the search bar has changed again, but this time it doesn’t appear to be an intentional design tweak by Google.

Pixel owners are reporting on Reddit that a new search bar has appeared on their devices. Normally, the widget is bordered and features icons for the microphone, Google Lens, and AI Mode. However, this new search bar drops the border and the icons, creating a more minimalist look.

One user states that the new bar showed up on Android 16 (version CP1A.260305.018) on their Pixel 9a. Another claims the bar appeared on their Pixel 9. While a third user says it showed up after updating to Android 16 QPR3.

Normal search bar Search bar with bug

This new search bar appears to be a bug rather than a design choice. Multiple users who claim that they experienced something similar say that the bar reverted back to normal after restarting their phone or force-stopping the Pixel Launcher.

Interestingly, it appears that this may have been a bug some were fine with. One user mentions that it’s too bad the fix worked because they liked the design better. Another user says that the design looked cleaner, suggesting that the normal bar is cluttered.

