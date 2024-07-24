Pixel Buds Pro 2 might be coming soon with a fresh design, leaked case images suggest

TL;DR Images of a case for the unreleased Pixel Buds Pro 2 have surfaced online.

The images reveal a design refresh for the buds, but the egg-shaped charging case remains the same.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 could launch alongside the Pixel 9 series at Google’s event on August 13.

Google’s Pixel 9 series launch event is almost upon us, and we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Google’s 2024 smartphone lineup. While we’re all excited about the new phones, there’s a good chance we might see something else too: the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google’s next-generation wireless earbuds.

A Reddit user recently stumbled upon some interesting pictures while browsing online for a Pixel Buds case. They found images of a Spigen case that specifically mentioned compatibility with the Pixel Buds Pro 2. This is a pretty big hint that Google is working on a new version of their earbuds, and it might announce them soon. (h/t: 9to5Google)

Since the case mentions compatibility with both generations of Pixel Buds Pro, it’s clear that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will stick with the same egg-shaped charging case we’ve seen before. However, the earbuds themselves seem to have gotten a bit of a makeover. The grills on each earbud are now bigger and match the color of the earbud. The old version had black grills on all color variants.

We also see a new color option in the leaked images: a pretty pink shade that might be called “Raspberry,” according to another recent leak. As of now, it’s widely believed that the Pixel 9 phones might also come in a similar pink color, so Google is clearly going for a coordinated look across its products.

The shape of the earbuds themselves appears to have been tweaked slightly, which could be good news for people who had issues with the fit of the original Pixel Buds Pro. Many users found them to be a bit uncomfortable or prone to falling out, so Google might have made some adjustments to improve the fit. However, those hoping for a winged design or a significant overhaul might need to temper their expectations.

It’s been about two years since the first Pixel Buds Pro hit the market, so there’s a lot of hope that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will bring some serious upgrades. Better sound quality, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life are all on the wish list.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for Google’s official announcement to know for sure what the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will offer. Along with the Pixel 9 series, we also expect the Pixel Watch 3 to make its debut at the August 13 event.

