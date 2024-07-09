Google could offer the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in four new colorways

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the possible color options for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The leak claims that Google will offer the earbuds in four new colorways, including Haze, Porcelain, Raspberry, and Mojito.

Although we’ve seen plenty of leaks about the upcoming Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 over the last few weeks, information about Google’s next-gen wireless earbuds has remained scarce. So far, we’ve only seen certification listings of what could be the charging case for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. But a new leak has now revealed that the earbuds could come in four new colorways.

Dylan Roussel on X (formerly Twitter) has revealed (via 9to5Google) that Google could offer the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Haze, Porcelain, Mojito, and Raspberry colorways. The Haze and Porcelain options resemble the Hazel and Porcelain colorways Google offered with the Pixel 8 series, but Raspberry and Mojito seem to be new additions.

The Raspberry colorway resembles the pink Pixel 9 we’ve seen in recent leaks, whereas the Mojito option looks like a more saturated version of Pixel Buds Pro’s Lemongrass colorway.

It’s worth noting that these may not be the final color names, as Roussel states that “nothing about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is final until released.” Irrespective of the names, the Raspberry and Mojito colorways are cool additions and we’d like Google to offer more such colors on future devices.

Google could launch the Pixel Buds Pro 2 alongside the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 next month, as it’s been over two years since Google announced the original Pixel Buds Pro. However, we’re yet to see evidence pointing towards an August launch.

What do you think of these new Pixel Buds Pro 2 colors? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

