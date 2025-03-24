Are you cleaning your Pixel Buds Pro 2 wrong? Google reveals the right way

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released instructions on how to remove debris from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 if you’re experiencing unwanted noise or audio issues.

It suggested that you use a toothbrush, micellar water, and a paper towel.

The company warns against using Q-tips, alcohol, detergents, and sprays.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can pair with an Android device. But like any other pair of earbuds, they can be a magnet for debris like dust, dirt, or ear wax. If your audio has been sounding a bit off lately, it might be a sign that your earbuds need to be cleaned. Google has now shared how you can clean your earbuds without damaging them.

In a recent blog post, Google details how to properly clean the rear vent mesh on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The rear vent mesh is that small opening in the outer part of each earbud, not the bigger mesh sitting above and below the “G” logo. When this area gets dirty, the tech giant says it can “greatly affect the audio quality.”

According to the instructions, you’ll need three things: micellar water, an extra soft toothbrush, and a paper towel. The company warns that you’ll want to avoid using a Q-tip or other similar alternatives as they can leave residue and push debris further into the mesh. It also adds that you should avoid using alcohol, detergents, and sprays because they could damage the components.

If you have the tools you need, then you can follow these steps: Pour regular water in a cup and micellar water into another. Dip the toothbrush in micellar water and swish around so that the bristles are saturated. Hold your earbud in one hand and brush the mesh in deep circular motions for 15 seconds. Blot the earbud on a paper towel to dry the earbud mesh. Repeat steps 2 and 3 twice. Rinse your toothbrush by dipping it in micellar water and then dip it in regular water. Swirl your toothbrush in the water to make sure the bristles are clean from earwax. Brush the mesh one last time with deep circular motions for 15 seconds. Give your Pixel Buds Pro 2 at least 2 hours to air dry and make sure they’re completely dry before use. You can blot the earbud on a paper towel to gently, yet thoroughly, get rid of any residual water. While these instructions are meant for the rear vent mesh, these same steps also apply to the snout mesh and cap mesh. On Google’s support page, you can also learn how to clean the charging case.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like