You can now control your Pixel Buds settings from PC, but there's a catch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now offering the Pixel Buds companion app on macOS and Windows as a PWA.

The app lets users adjust the active noise cancelation, update the firmware, control the equalizer, toggle touch input, and more.

Prior to this expansion, the web application was exclusive to Chromebooks, while Android phones offer a native app.

Last year, Google launched a Pixel Buds companion app on ChromeOS, allowing Chromebook users to adjust the wireless earbuds‘ settings without an Android phone. The company is now expanding the web app’s availability to include newer versions of macOS and Windows. This spares desktop users from needing to rely on ChromeOS or Android to update the earbuds’ firmware or tweak their options.

As spotted by 9to5Google, mypixelbuds.google.com is now available on macOS Sonoma 14, Windows 11, and newer OS versions. Notably, the progressive web app (PWA) is incompatible with Apple’s Safari on macOS and requires using the Chrome web browser.

Once set up, users can control the Pixel Buds’ active noise cancelation, toggle touch input, access the equalizer, and update the firmware to the latest version available. The PWA also lets them view the earbuds’ serial numbers, toggle in-ear detection, adjust the volume balance, view the battery levels, and much more. Like other PWAs, users can add Google’s companion app to their computers’ docks for quick access.

Thanks to this expansion, iPhone users can finally make the most out of their Pixel Buds, as Google still doesn’t offer a companion app on iOS. Instead of being limited to the default settings and an outdated firmware version, they can now use their desktop machines to easily personalize their experience and ensure they’re running the newest software.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments