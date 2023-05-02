Latest Pixel Buds A-Series leak provides best look yet at the new colorway

Roland Quandt

TL;DR New marketing images show off the Pixel Buds A-Series in the new “Sky Blue” colorway.

The Sky Blue color is meant to match the Arctic Blue colorway of the Pixel 7a.

Google I/O is coming next week and we should hear all about the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and more. Among the list of Google products at the event, we should also get our first official look at the new colorway for the Pixel Buds A-Series. But it looks like a leaker beat Google to it.

Today, Roland Quandt of WinFuture shared some marketing images of the Pixel Buds A-Series in its rumored blue colorway. This pale blue colorway is believed to be called “Sky Blue” and is meant to match the Arctic Blue colorway of the Pixel 7a.

If you’re feeling like you are experiencing deja vu, you wouldn’t be far off. There was a leak, provided by Kuba Wojciechowski, back at the beginning of March that gave us our first look at the color. However, these renders give us a higher-quality view of the buds and from different angles.

Outside of the color, there’s nothing particularly new about these earbuds. They are the same A-Series buds as the ones that launched in 2021. They are also believed to have the same price tag of $99.

In our review, the Pixel Buds A-Series impressed us in a few ways. This includes the touch controls, spatial audio, and the fact that they sit more comfortably in the ear than the Pixel Buds Pro. However, they weren’t so great at blocking noise, lacked bass, and had no transparency mode. Overall, we gave Google’s entry buds four stars out of five for their simplicity and ease of use.

