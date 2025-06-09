Here's how Pixel battery health assistance will work to maximize your phone's lifespan

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Pixel devices will soon receive a new battery health assistance feature to help manage the battery’s long-term health and performance.

The feature will adjust the battery’s maximum voltage and charging speed as it ages to prolong device usability.

We’ve enabled the feature before the official release to get an early look at its settings page.

Google plans to introduce a new battery health feature on Pixel devices to help manage the battery’s long term health and performance. Details about the upcoming battery health assistance feature were first spotted shortly after Google unveiled the Pixel 9a. At the time, we learned that it would automatically adjust the battery’s maximum voltage and charging speed as it ages to prolong usability. We now have an early look at its settings page ahead of the official rollout.

Google recently released an update for the Settings Services app with all the necessary elements to enable the battery health assistance feature on Pixel devices. Although the feature is still not live for users, Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug manually enabled it on a Pixel 9 to grab the following screenshots.

As expected, Google will add the battery health assistance feature to the Battery health settings page on Pixel phones. The page highlights that the feature will help “manage long term battery health and performance,” and users may notice “slight changes in charging performance and battery capacity” as the battery ages. Tapping the battery health assistance option will open a new page with a toggle to turn the feature on or off.

Google has previously confirmed that the battery health assistance feature will not be limited to the Pixel 9a. The company said the feature will roll out to older Pixel phones as an optional setting this March, suggesting it may be mandatory on the Pixel 9a. If so, the battery health assistance toggle may not be available on the budget-friendly phone.

Battery health assistance is expected to roll out to Pixel devices with the stable Android 16 update. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s available widely.

