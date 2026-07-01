Google's got a new way to update your Pixel's audio libraries

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR A new app called Pixel Audio Services looks like it can update your Pixel’s audio libraries without a system update.

The app is visible on the Play Store now, but the listing we’ve seen is only compatible with Pixel 10 phones.

Earlier today, 9to5Google spotted a new app on the Play Store called Pixel Audio Services. The Play Store listing says that the app is meant to provide “updates and bug fixes of audio modules,” which is a bit vague. After poking around the app, though, we now have a better understanding of what it’s meant to do.

Android’s system files include specific instructions that let the operating system know how it should interface with hardware audio components, like the DAC and amplifiers that power a given phone’s built-in speakers. These instructions live in XML files that can be found in the /vendor/etc/audio directory. Updating files in the /vendor partition has historically required a system update, but the new Pixel Audio Services app provides a workaround that could help Google fix audio bugs more quickly.

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Through Pixel Audio Services, Google will be able to deliver updated instructions as APEX files. Once mounted, your phone will refer to these APEX files rather than what’s in /vendor/etc/audio. In effect, this should let Google address certain audio bugs much more quickly by issuing fixes through a Play Store update to the Pixel Audio Services app, rather than rolling out a system-level update.

The app is up on the Play Store now. We’re currently seeing it as only compatible with Pixel 10-series devices, but it’s possible the app will be compatible with a wider range of devices later on. This post has been updated to correct its analysis of the capabilities of Pixel Audio Services.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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