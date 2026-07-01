5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this July

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and this month’s edition is packed with a selection of utilities and great Android games.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in July 2026.

OpenClaw Plug your phone into your gateway with ease. Price: Free

Free Developer: OpenClaw Foundation

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

OpenClaw burst onto the scene at the bottom end of last year with the promise of a total AI assistant that didn’t simply respond to prompts but could control anything plugged into it. The buzz has since died down, but one blind spot remains: OpenClaw could run on several platforms, but not Android, at least until now.

The OpenClaw Foundation launched the official OpenClaw app late in June, allowing users to access and control their personal OpenClaw gateways through their phones. It can also use the phone’s various features, including the cameras and notifications, if needed.

While it’s fantastic that the app now exists, it’s worth noting that the OpenClaw app isn’t as polished as one would expect. It feels decidedly like a garage project rather than one from an AI bigwig. Nevertheless, it’s here, and you can give it a go right now.

Hydro Tracker Keep hydrated, one notification at a time. Price: Free

Free Developer: Econ01

Andy Walker / Android Authority

It might be winter in the southern hemisphere, and temperatures have plummeted into the single digits this week, but I’ve been on a mission to increase my fluid intake. Thankfully, I stumbled across an open-source app that helps me achieve just that.

Called HydroTracker, the app is by far the most polished water logging app I’ve ever used. It strictly adheres to Google’s Material design language, is swift and super easy to use, and issues helpful nudges to get me to take a sip and glug.

It’s highly customizable, including various vessel sizes for different beverages, and automatically calculates the amount required — no need to hunt for the perfect target. Best of all, HydroTracker doesn’t scold me for not hitting these goals.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge One of the best side-scrollers is free right now! Price: Free on Epic Games until July 2 / $8.99

Free on Epic Games until July 2 / $8.99 Developer: Dotemu / Playdigious

I love beat-‘em-ups, especially when they involve one of my favorite collections of sewer-dwelling, pizza-eating heroes.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has been around for several years now, but Epic Games is currently offering it for absolutely zero cash. And, given how fun this game is, that is a complete steal.

The side-scroller allows you to play as one of the turtles or other members of the cast, including April and Casey, with each offering a unique set of abilities and strengths. I’m also in love with the arcade-inspired pixel art, which really brings the world to life.

If you want to snap up this title, hurry! It’s only free on Epic Games until July 2, after which it’ll cost just short of $9.

Kagi News The Google News alternative I’ve been waiting for. Price: Free

Free Developer: Kagi

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I’ve struggled to find a reliable alternative to Google News in recent years, but ease of use has dragged me back to Google’s arms every time. Finally, I think I’ve found the app I’ve been looking for.

Kagi News has also been around for a while, but I’m surprised how relatively unknown and underappreciated it is. It comes from the creator of the premium Google Search alternative, but it’s perhaps the product that should take all of Kagi’s acclaim.

Which news app do you currently use? 967 votes Google News 62 % Kagi News 20 % Another news app (mention in comments). 7 % I don't use a news app. 11 %

Kagi News processes multiple articles to create a single, multi-sourced story. This cuts out the obnoxious headlines that Google News loves to promote and provides a far broader scope and perspectives, despite its use of AI.

The service is currently free and well worth using if you’re looking to break free of inflammatory online news sources.

WalkStreet Walk to conquer the world. Price: Free

Developer: Touch Grass Studios

Alongside beat-’em-ups, I also love games that encourage users to get out there; WalkStreet is one such example. It might not be as explorer-oriented as Pokémon Go, but the idea is very similar.

Walking past real-world buildings earns you cash, which you can then spend purchasing buildings in-game, upgrading them, and building your own little empire. The game also includes other real-world things we’d all much rather forget, including foreclosure notices if buildings aren’t maintained, and tax write-offs.

WalkStreet is free and genuinely a fun way to turn often boring fitness tasks into a fun background experience.

That’s it for the July 2026 roundup of the best new Android apps and games! Have you stumbled across any new apps or titles that you think deserve inclusion? Would you like to suggest a game or app? Let me know down in the comments below.

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