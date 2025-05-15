Keep an eye on your money: Pixel's At a Glance may soon show you finance recaps (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel-specific version of Google’s At a Glance (SmartSpace) may add a Finance Recap feature.

There’s no official timeline yet, and other leaked features like sports scores have also not yet released.

The At a Glance widget is popular on Android flagships as a quick way to get contextual information surfaced on the home screen. However, we wouldn’t fault you for not knowing that Google Pixel devices have two “At a Glance” implementations. We’ve now spotted Google working on a Finance Recap feature for the Pixel-specific At a Glance home screen addition.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The popular At a Glance widget is part of the Google app and is available to all Android smartphones that have the app installed. Another “At a Glance” feature, codenamed SmartSpace, is Pixel-exclusive as it is part of the Pixel Launcher‘s home screen and lock screen. This looks like a widget, but it cannot be removed from the Pixel Launcher, so it is a permanent addition to the home screen and lock screen.

Here is what At a Glance (SmartSpace)’s current settings look like on the Pixel 9 Pro XL running Android 16 Beta 4.1:

Even though At a Glance (SmartSpace) is part of the Pixel Launcher, it gets much of its functionality through the Android System Intelligence app. With v.25 of the Android System Intelligence app, we’ve spotted clues that indicate Google is working to add Finance information to At a Glance on the Pixel Launcher:

Code Copy Text <string name="echo_smartspace_finance_recap_toggle_subtitle">Finance information</string> <string name="echo_smartspace_finance_recap_toggle_title">Finance</string>

The Google app already has a Finance Watchlist widget, which shows stock data for the companies you follow on Google. The Finance Recap feature on At a Glance (SmartSpace) could be implemented similarly. The word “recap” indicates that it could provide quick recaps from the world of Finance and stocks, rather than live information.

We managed to activate the UI for the feature, but the information is pretty barebones. It is clearly a work in progress, as Google hasn’t even given it its own icon yet.

Keen-eyed readers would also spot that the Sports scores toggle is also new. It had been spotted previously, but hasn’t rolled out yet.

Google has yet to share any information about the Finance Recap or the Sports feature within Pixel Launcher’s At a Glance functionality, so we don’t know when, if at all, these features will arrive. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

