Pixel phones seem to have a strange alarm bug

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Assistant on Pixel phones is deleting all alarms instead of turning them off.

The bug doesn’t seem to affect other Android phones.

There’s something strange going on with alarms on Pixel phones. A bug is causing the Google Assistant to delete all alarms on Pixel phones when it’s told to “turn off all alarms.” Ideally, a command like this should simply disable all active alarms. Instead, Assistant is entirely deleting saved alarms, no matter how many of them you’ve set.

The problem was first brought to our attention by Artem Russakovskii, who posted about experiencing the issue on his Pixel 8 Pro. We did some more digging and checked if the bug exists on any other Pixel or non-Pixel phones. We found that telling Assistant to turn off all alarms deletes every saved alarm not only on the Pixel 8 series but also on the Pixel 7 series. We didn’t have other older Pixels at hand, but it’s quite possible the issue affects them all.

We gave the same voice command to Google Assistant on the OPPO Find X5 and a Xiaomi smart speaker, but the devices retained saved alarms. So it looks like the problem currently persists only on Pixel devices.

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that they first noticed this issue on their Pixel phone two months back.

We’ll reach out to Google to get some clarity on the situation. Until then, try not to tell Assistant on your Pixel phone or a linked smart speaker to turn off all alarms.

