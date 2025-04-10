The Pixel 9a looks fine, but the 8a still feels right: Which one wins for you?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Google’s A-series has long walked the line between affordability and premium feel. But with the launch of the Pixel 9a, the company seems to be charting a new course when it comes to design.

While the Pixel 8a carried forward the signature look of the flagship Pixel 8 series with its distinctive camera bar, curved edges, and silky soft-touch matte back, the new Pixel 9a breaks away with a flatter, more minimalist aesthetic. It ditches the iconic camera bar in favor of a flush rear camera setup and introduces flat sides and a flat back, a choice Google says helps differentiate the new A-series device from its Pixel 9 flagship siblings. But do we really want that?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Google says this change wasn’t just for style. The flat back allowed them to pack in a larger battery by expanding the internal space. A thinner display also gave them room to lower the camera system and eliminate the bump entirely. According to the company, this new approach is meant to enhance both functionality and give the A-series its own distinct identity.

Having just used both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a in the Porcelain colorway, I couldn’t help but admire one design over the other. Personally, the Pixel 9a feels like a side step rather than a forward leap in design. Yes, the larger display is a welcome change and I don’t mind the flat sides. I also like the feel of the taller, wider form factor, but still, the 9a doesn’t quite match the refined, standout aesthetic of the 8a.

Which design do you prefer: Pixel 8a or Pixel 9a? 52 votes Pixel 8a: Rounded edges, soft-touch matte finish, and the signature camera bar 48 % Pixel 9a: Flat back, flat sides, flush camera design, and minimalist styling 52 %

I feel the Pixel 8a’s silky back panel and camera bar make it feel surprisingly premium even a year later. It also has a bit more heft, which somehow makes it feel more substantial in the hand. When I hold both side-by-side, the difference is immediate, and for me, the 8a still wins in terms of overall design appeal. But that’s just me.

We want to know what you think of the new design approach that the Pixel 9a brings. While photos here only tell part of the story, and nothing quite compares to holding the phones in hand, first impressions still count. Based on what you’ve seen and read so far — Do you prefer the familiar, flagship-like look of the Pixel 8a, or does the redesigned Pixel 9a’s minimalist style win you over?