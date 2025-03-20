Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 6a: Here's why I'd absolutely upgrade

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The launch of the Google Pixel 6a feels incredibly distant, even though it arrived only three years ago. Regardless, the march of technology only accelerates, and we’re now staring down the Google Pixel 9a. The company’s latest mid-range handset raises the bar a few notches, but is it worth upgrading if you own the older device?

If you’re in this particular predicament, let me offer some help. Below, I explain why I think there’s a clear best choice for current owners of Google’s older Pixel A model.

The two biggest upgrades, and then some

The Pixel 9a is difficult to bet against, especially since it has the benefit of years of refinement over its predecessor. It’s clear that Google learned from its early Pixel A series mistakes, and the Pixel 9a is the culmination of that. If I were a Pixel 6a owner, two Pixel 9a features would intrigue me: the display and the chipset.

The Pixel 9a offers a 6.3-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is both larger and swifter than its predecessor’s 6.1-inch 1080p 60Hz panel. After I recently switched from a 60Hz display to a 120Hz screen, the difference is palpable and you won’t be able to go back. This alone is a reason to reach for the newer device.

Powering this panel is the flagship-level Tensor G4 chipset, the same silicon you’ll find in Google’s Pixel 9 Pro series. It’s far more efficient than the original hot-headed Tensor in the Pixel 6a, and together with the faster screen, the fresher silicon will make daily tasks feel far smoother on the new phone. This would be more than enough for me to upgrade.

Upgrading from the Pixel 6a to the Pixel 9a will get you a smoother experience across all use cases.

I find more reason to opt for the Pixel 9a once I travel down the new phone’s specs sheet. It’s a larger device, but that bigger frame allows more room for battery capacity. As a result, the Pixel 9a has a 5,100mAh battery versus a 4,410mAh cell in the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 9a also includes 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, outdoing the 18W wired-only charging on the older phone. I know which device I’d rather have.

If you need further convincing that the Pixel 9a is a better buy, I’d look at its camera setup. While I haven’t used the new Pixel and cannot claim it’s better in practice, the numbers hint at a more impressive camera kit. It includes a 48MP sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and a 13MP ultrawide camera. That’s far more exciting than the modest yet respectable 12.2MP main and 12MP ultrawide duo on the older phone.

The Pixel 6a has just two years left on its software support cycle. The Pixel 9a can look forward to seven.

Finally, the other big elephant in the room worth mentioning is software support. As a phone launched in 2022 with five years of promised updates, the Pixel 6a will get its final patch in 2027. Two years is plenty of time to hang onto the phone and see what Google has up its sleeve then. I’d argue that a suitable alternative already exists. The Pixel 9a offers seven years of OS, feature, and software updates, taking its useful life well into the 2030s.

Where the Pixel 6a still holds its own

Notably, the Pixel 6a is still a compelling device for a handful of reasons (quite literally). With its 6.1-inch screen, it’s shorter, narrower, thinner, and lighter than its larger, newer sibling. This makes it more pocketable, portable, and practical — three important checkmarks for me.

Its design also appeals to me far more than the Pixel 9a. That black camera bar is decidedly Pixel, while the Pixel 9a lacks a degree of individuality. This isn’t a huge problem for me, but it may be worth considering for some.

The Pixel 6a is smaller, lighter, and cheaper than the Pixel 9a.

Then there’s the Pixel 6a’s price. I won’t say that a 2022 phone is brand new; however, it’s definitely not “old.” If anything, the Pixel 6a should be usable well into the days of its sunsetting support period and months beyond. What makes it even more attractive is its price. It launched at $449, but you can now easily find it closer to $300 at major retailers. That’s a pretty good deal if you’re particularly cash-strapped and desperately want a Pixel phone.

Which phone should you buy?

Google Pixel 9a: Starts at $499

Starts at $499 Google Pixel 6a: Launched at $449 I’ve made my favorite pretty clear. The Pixel 9a is Google’s most accomplished budget phone thus far, and I’d definitely upgrade to it from the Pixel 6a. You’re simply getting more phone with a brighter future. Granted, it’s far from perfect, but few options come close at this price point.

The Pixel 6a is still a decent smartphone, but the winner in this battle is clear.

Of course, if you don’t have $499 to spend on a new phone, there’s reason to hang onto the Pixel 6a for now (or even purchase one as a secondary device). It may feel decidedly dated in the next few years (perhaps it’s already showing its age), but if it still works, it works. I’d hang onto it if you’re content; don’t be pressured into upgrading simply because a new phone exists.

More importantly, if you hold onto your Pixel 6a for a little longer, you could spring for a more impressive Pixel device later for less, saving you cash but getting you a better deal. The Pixel 9 Pro could be an epic buy in two years.

Google Pixel 9a vs Google Pixel 6a: Should you upgrade? Buy the Pixel 9a if you want a larger display, faster screen, bigger battery, and a phone with the promise of seven years of software support.

Keep the Pixel 6a if you’re willing to wait for the Pixel 10a and don’t need a brand-new smartphone right now.

