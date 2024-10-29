Major Pixel 9a leak reveals bigger display and battery for the same price

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed detailed specifications for Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a.

The phone will reportedly feature a larger display, a bigger battery, and a new primary camera.

The Pixel 9a might retain the same $499 starting price as its predecessor.

After surprising everyone with an August launch for the Pixel 9 series, the tech giant could be gearing up for an early launch for the Pixel 9a as well, which is evident from the numerous leaks we’ve already started to see about the phone.

The latest one comes from Android Headlines, which has leaked a treasure trove of details about the phone’s specs and potential pricing.

According to the report, the Pixel 9a could be moving to a bigger 6.3-inch Actua display with a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This would put it on par with the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro in terms of screen size.

Alongside this larger display, the device is expected to grow in physical size, measuring 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm, making it slightly taller, wider, and thicker than both the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

Despite these larger dimensions, it could weigh just 186 grams, which is actually a bit lighter than the Pixel 8a (188 grams) and noticeably lighter than the flagship Pixels, which weigh in at roughly 200 grams. This suggests the phone could once again have a polycarbonate back instead of a glass back.

When it comes to performance, the Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. A previous leak from Android Headlines also suggests that the phone could pack in a 5,000mAh battery, nearly matching the battery capacity of the largest Pixel 9 Pro XL. Unfortunately, it seems charging speeds might remain unchanged at 18W for wired and 7.5W for wireless charging.

In terms of aesthetics, the Pixel 9a is likely to follow in the footsteps of the Pixel 9, embracing a sleek and flattened design. However, one significant change could be the departure from the iconic Pixel camera visor. Instead, current rumors suggest a dual camera setup that sits flush with the phone’s back.

Speaking of cameras, the Pixel 9a is tipped to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, while the selfie camera is expected to stay at 13 megapixels.

Perhaps one of the most appealing details from this leak is the price. The report strongly suggests that Google is planning to keep the Pixel 9a at a starting price of $499, the same as the Pixel 8a. With the Pixel 9 starting at $799, the Pixel 9a seems poised to offer solid value for those who want a capable Pixel experience without the flagship price tag.

According to current information, we expect the Pixel 9a to launch around March 2025 instead of the usual May window. This would time its release right alongside Apple’s rumored iPhone SE 4, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

