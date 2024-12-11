Pixel 9a sounds like a real contender in latest leak

Android Headlines

There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of Pixel 9a leaks and rumors. We’ve seen renders of the upcoming device and heard details about its bigger display, cameras, and more. The latest leak, however, may tell us everything we need to know about the handset, from its processor to its weight.

The folks at Android Headlines appear to have obtained the full spec sheet for the Pixel 9a. This leaked spec sheet reportedly comes from an unnamed wireless carrier and has apparently been confirmed by a second unknown source.

Diving right in, it’s said the smartphone will run on a Tensor G4 processor with an M2 Titan security chip, just as suspected. The device may also sport a 6.285-inch Actua Display that boasts a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. Google may have opted for Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the screen, and the phone could have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Pixel 9a could be thinner than the Pixel 8a, but that may not be the case. It’s reported that the upcoming device’s dimensions are 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, which would make it taller and wider, but just as thick. Although it may be a bigger device than the Pixel 8a, the Pixel 9a could end up weighing 3g less than its predecessor at 185g.

As for the cameras, there will still be a dual camera setup in the back and a selfie camera in the front. The main camera could be a 48-megapixel GN8 Quad Dual Pixel lens with an aperture of f/1.7. Meanwhile, the second shooter is said to be a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide with an aperture of f/2.2. The front camera will apparently have the same sensor as the ultrawide.

We may also be able to look forward to a 5,100mAh capacity battery, which would be a 13% improvement from the previous model. The wired charging speed may also be improved, going up to 23W. However, the wireless charging speed could stay the same at 7.5W, and it may not support Qi2.

Finally, the Pixel 9a may come with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It could be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris (bluish purple), and Peony. The 128GB model is said to cost $499, while that price will go up to $549 for Verizon’s mmWave model.

There’s still no official release date for the Pixel 9a, but earlier rumors suggest the launch could happen around March. This would be about two months earlier than when Google traditionally releases its A series phone.

