Pixel 9a might debut with a thinner design and two new colors

TL;DR Leaked information suggests the Pixel 9a will be thinner than the Pixel 8a, measuring 8.5mm thick.

The Pixel 9a could come in two new colors, Peony and Iris, replacing the Aloe and Bay options.

While the Pixel 9a launch is still far away, exciting details about Google’s next budget-friendly phone are already surfacing. Following recent leaked renders showcasing a significant design change, a new report from Android Headlines sheds light on the phone’s dimensions and potential color options.

According to the report, the Pixel 9a will be available in four colors, retaining the classic Porcelain and Obsidian options. However, Google seems to be bidding farewell to the Aloe and Bay colors, replacing them with Peony and Iris. We can expect Peony to be similar to the shade offered for the standard Pixel 9, while Iris will offer a bluish-purple hue.

In terms of size, the report suggests that the Pixel 9a will be slightly larger than the Pixel 8a, with dimensions measuring 154 x 73 x 8.5mm. This would make the Pixel 9a about 2mm taller and a millimeter wider than the Pixel 8a, which is 152.1 x 72.9 x 8.9mm. However, the Pixel 9a will be thinner, measuring 8.5mm compared to the 8.9mm thickness of the Pixel 8a.

Interestingly, the Pixel 9a’s dimensions are very similar to those of the standard Pixel 9, with the Pixel 9a being just a smidgen taller and wider, potentially due to the thicker bezels typical of Google’s A-series devices.

Perhaps the most striking revelation about the phone from the earlier leaked renders was the apparent removal of the iconic Pixel camera bar. Instead, the Pixel 9a is speculated to sport a dual camera setup that sits nearly flush with the phone’s back. We’ll have to see how that design decision impacts the rest of the phone’s internals, including the battery size.

With the Pixel 8a launched in May this year, the Pixel 9a likely wouldn’t arrive until mid-2025. However, Google did surprise many by moving the Pixel 9 series launch up by two months this year to gain an advantage over Apple’s iPhone 16 series. The company might employ a similar tactic to take on the rumored iPhone SE, which is expected to debut in spring 2025.

