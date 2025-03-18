Now there's a whole review video out for the Pixel 9a!

The Mobile Central

TL;DR A review video of the Pixel 9a is already out, pretty much confirming all its key specs.

The six-minute-long clip shows the phone from every angle and discusses its various strengths and weaknesses.

This is the second such detailed leak since Monday and can be attributed to the early availability of the phone in countries like Dubai.

The Pixel 9a is right around the corner, and videos have been popping up all over the place, providing us an early look at the Google mid-ranger before it becomes official. From unboxings to benchmark tests, these sneak peeks are revealing key details about the device well before its official launch.

Just yesterday, a hands-on unboxing and benchmark video surfaced, confirming that the Pixel 9a will use the same Tensor G4 chipset as the Pixel 9 series. However, as we reported before, it looks like the phone comes with a downgraded Exynos 5300 modem instead of the more advanced Exynos 5400 found in its flagship counterparts.

Now, a full review video has emerged, courtesy of The Mobile Central on YouTube. In just six minutes, the reviewer breaks down nearly every aspect of the Pixel 9a, including: Plastic build with a familiar Pixel design

120Hz display (surrounded by thick bezels)

Seven years of software support — a huge plus for longevity

Camera performance — which will be a key selling point

Sizeable 5,100mAh battery

The Tensor G4 chip

While some spec details remain unconfirmed, these leaks paint a pretty clear picture of what to expect from Google’s next mid-range contender. With all the buzz surrounding the Pixel 9a, its official launch might only serve as a formality at this point.

