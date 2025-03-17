The Pixel 9a is already on sale before launch, so here's an early unboxing and benchmarks video

TL;DR The Pixel 9a is allegedly on sale in some regions before its official release.

The phone is featured in a 10-minute-long unboxing and hands-on video showcasing all facets of the device, including benchmark scores and camera samples.

Google has not yet announced the Pixel 9a or its pricing and availability.

The Pixel 9a is a hotly anticipated addition to the Android mid-range segment. Leaks have suggested that the phone will launch in March, so about any time now. If you can’t wait for Google to unveil the phone, you can buy it before its launch, as it seems the Pixel 9a has already gone on sale in some regions. A reviewer has also already posted a Pixel 9a unboxing and benchmarks video, so there’s practically nothing left to leak.

Leaker Roland Quandt spotted that the Pixel 9a is already on sale in Dubai. According to a listing on a regional classifieds platform, the 128GB version of the Pixel 9a is priced at AED 2,350 (~$640) by the lister.

Since this is likely a regional reseller taking advantage of the pre-release demand, the final retail pricing in regions like the US could be closer to what we expect for the Pixel A-series.

If you want to know more about the Pixel 9a, you don’t need to worry about shady listings. Dubai-based reviewer Sahil Karoul has already received the Pixel 9a, giving us a clear unboxing and hands-on of the upcoming phone alongside its benchmark results.

The video shows the Pixel 9a in all its flat camera bump and thick display bezel glory. With the Pixel 9a, users will likely get a SIM ejector tool and a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. We can also peep at the flat aluminum mid-frame, and the device apparently weighs only 187g.

The video also shows that the Pixel 9a runs Android 15 out of the box. It also goes over some benchmarks, and the Pixel 9a scores 1,049,844 on AnTuTu, 1,530 and 3,344 on Geekbench 6’s single-core and multi-core CPU benchmark, and 2,604 on 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme Stress Test. The video also mentions that the phone throttles to ~60% of its peak performance during various stress tests, but it allegedly didn’t get hot during these benchmark runs.

The video also covers the device’s 48MP primary rear camera, 13MP secondary rear camera, and front camera, and there are a few photo and video samples to examine in the video.

The only remaining surprises seem to be the official pricing and availability details. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for Google to unveil the product officially to learn these.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9a so far? Let us know in the comments below!

