New Pixel 9a renders add fuel to the camera redesign fire

TL;DR Renders of the upcoming Pixel 9a have emerged.

The renders reveal that Google could ditch the camera bar.

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch with Android 15.

Just it has done in years prior, it’s expected Google will complete the Pixel 9 series with an A series phone. While not much is known about the Pixel 9a yet, a new leak may have revealed the design.

Courtesy of the folks over at Android Headlines, we have a few new renders of the Pixel 9a. If these renders are anything to go by, then it appears Google is looking make a surprising design change.

To get the elephant in the room out of the way, the renders show that the phone may not have the camera bar that has become the defining feature of the Pixel line. Instead, the two cameras appear to be flush with the back panel, with the exception of the pill-shaped ring that surrounds the lenses. So if you’re one of those people who have been longing for the day when cameras don’t protrude out from the phone, this revelation may have just made your day.

Elsewhere, you can see that the rest of the phone mostly resembles the Pixel 9, with flat sides, rounded corners, and so on. You’ll also notice that the bezels are fairly thick, which is to be expected from a budget tier device.

The outlet adds that, unlike like the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a should launch with Android 15. Of course, it’s also expected to have a Tensor G4 chip inside. We reported earlier that we expect this SoC to be slightly different than the one found in the Pixel 9. Finally, it’s possible that the Pixel 9a could have a larger battery than its predecessor.

These renders do match up with the alleged real-world images that leaked back in August. Outside of the design, however, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered.

